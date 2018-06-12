Follow Us:
This absolutely filmy groom couldn’t stop dancing to Bollywood numbers on the way to his wedding

For his D-Day, the groom decided to groove to Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song ‘Chumma Chumma De De’, and Govinda’s hit song ‘Sona Kitna Sona Hai’ and of course Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s ‘Sajan ji Ghar Aye’. Not just a few steps, the man was seen performing in full fervour on the carriage.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 12, 2018 5:04:21 pm
His enthusiasm and Bollywood moves have made everyone’s day on social media.
Remember the time when Pakistani grooms made headlines by making an entry on his wedding inspired by WWE’s Undertaker? Or when a desi groom in Canada arrived on a tractor making his grand entrance quite hatke? It now seems, they have found a competition from a dulhah from India. Grooms doing a few steps on their way to the wedding venue with the baraat are not unusual in north Indian weddings; however, his choice of songs and elaborate performances have let everyone on social media LOL-ing.

For his D-Day, the groom decided to groove to Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song ‘Chumma Chumma De De’, and Govinda’s hit song ‘Sona Kitna Sona Hai’ and of course Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s ‘Sajan ji Ghar Aye’. Not just a few steps, the man was seen performing in full fervour on the carriage. Not one song, but the groom was captured doing multiple performances and people can’t stop commenting how “insanely happy he must have been”.

