VIDEO: Thieves smash glass door with STOLEN car, drive away with the ATM

This bizarre robbery incident will leave you shocked.

In a bizarre robbery incident, a group of men crashed through the glass entrance of a department store and stole an ATM placed inside. The incident, which took place on January 29, was recorded on a CCTV camera installed in the store. In the 0.41-minute clip, a car can be seen reversing towards the entrance door of store and smashing it through.

Once the glass door was out of the way, the vehicle was rammed again into the cash machine, which then dislodged from its position. It is then that three men – wearing masks walked inside the store – and dragged the ATM machine out. According to Policing March and Chatteris Facebook page, the Land Rover Defender, which was used to break the door was stolen. The incident took place at Aldi supermarket in Chatteris town, England.

Watch the video here:

