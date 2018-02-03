  • Associate Sponsor
VIDEO: Thieves smash glass door with STOLEN car, drive away with the ATM

Three robbers smashed through the glass door of a store to steal an ATM installed inside. The video of the same was caught on the CCTV camera. The thieves did so by using a stolen Land Rover Defender.

February 3, 2018
thieves crash shop, car crash to steal atm, crash shop with car, rob shop after crashing car, This bizarre robbery incident will leave you shocked. (Source: Policing March and Chatteris/Facebook)
In a bizarre robbery incident, a group of men crashed through the glass entrance of a department store and stole an ATM placed inside. The incident, which took place on January 29, was recorded on a CCTV camera installed in the store. In the 0.41-minute clip, a car can be seen reversing towards the entrance door of store and smashing it through.

Once the glass door was out of the way, the vehicle was rammed again into the cash machine, which then dislodged from its position. It is then that three men – wearing masks walked inside the store – and dragged the ATM machine out. According to Policing March and Chatteris Facebook page, the Land Rover Defender, which was used to break the door was stolen. The incident took place at Aldi supermarket in Chatteris town, England.

