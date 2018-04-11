Video: CLUMSY thief HIT his head while STEALING from a doughnut shop

See how this thief got a “hit” from Karma! But then, he still ran away. (Source: Port St. Lucie Police Department/Facebook) See how this thief got a “hit” from Karma! But then, he still ran away. (Source: Port St. Lucie Police Department/Facebook)

What can be called as a karmic lesson, a thief got a rap on the head from… well… the universe, when he broke into a doughnut shop. CCTV footage from the store is being shared on Facebook shows how a thief slipped and hit his head while fleeing with the cash register and a box of cash in Port St Lucie, US. According to media reports, a patrol officer of the Port St Lucie Police Department was on duty on April 8 at around 9.30pm local time, when he saw a light-post knocked over. Intrigued, he pulled over to check it out and saw that the front door of Dixie Cream Donuts was smashed open. While there have been many hilarious instances where thieves have faced some unexpected resistance to their “job”, in this case, the hurdle was not enough to prevent the burglary.

Watch the video here.

This year we’ve had other instances of robberies that made headlines, and sometimes it’s for hilarious reasons. Take the recent case of a burglary in China, wherein a man stole gold from a shop only to realise that all his “hard” work went in vain. Apparently, the store he went in to try his luck did not sell actual gold, but just gold ETFs, and the bars were all fake.

