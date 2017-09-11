VIDEO: Thief covers face with TOILET PAPER to avoid getting caught!

Despite his best efforts, the thief was eventually caught. (Source: People’s Daily China/Youtube) Despite his best efforts, the thief was eventually caught. (Source: People’s Daily China/Youtube)

One may choose to disagree but stealing, like a lot other things, is an art. One must do it tactfully and by all means avoid getting caught. And, in this pursuit, thieves take several precautionary measures, sometimes going to extreme lengths. One such instance was recently recorded on the CCTV camera of an infirmary where a man was caught committing burglary. In order to avoid getting caught, the man had covered his face with toilet paper! Yes, you read that right! The incident occurred on August 28 in Suixi County, Huaibei City, east China’s Anhui province, and despite the elaborate effort of rolling all that toilet paper around his head, he was eventually caught as another camera had recorded his face.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd