Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
WATCH: This thief breaks into breakdance after breaking into a building

A thief decided to do a bit of a breakdance after he broke into a Fresno business. The security camera installed in the building caught the robber's dance moves after he entered the locked office.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2018 10:28:04 pm
thief breaks into dance, thief break dance video, break dance video, thief dancing, dancing thief, dancing thief video, viral video, indian express, indian express news This robber celebrated with a victory dance after breaking into a building. (Source: KXAN News/Facebook)
Robbery and theft are utterly disgraceful actions. However, many times burglaries have grabbed attention for the bizarre way in which they were attempted. Remember the hilarious robbery fail where the thief knocked his partner down unconscious or the clumsy thief who hit his head while stealing from a doughnut shop?

In another such incident, a thief decided to do a little breakdance after he broke into a Fresno business. The security camera installed in the building caught the robber’s dance moves after he entered the locked office in California.

The police told KXAN News that the keys used by suspect David Seale were a copy of the original keys. He used them to enter the building multiple times from midnight to morning 10am.

Watch the video here:

