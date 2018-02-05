After Gangnam Style ft Khilji went viral, these Khalibali covers and remixes have got the Internet buzzing

While a Khalibali-Gangnam Style remix is leading the pack as of now, the song continues to get funny and interesting remixes. Check out some more of them. While a Khalibali-Gangnam Style remix is leading the pack as of now, the song continues to get funny and interesting remixes. Check out some more of them.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor-starrer Padmaavat has been declared a hit in spite of the controversies surrounding it before and after the movie’s release. However, it is the songs of the film that seem to be unanimously winning hearts everywhere. Be it Ghoomar, Khalibali and now, Binte Dil, the film’s music has found fans across the world. Especially the feisty number Khalibali, which is following in the line of popular tracks such as Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You and Sia’s Cheap Thrills, in terms of the increasing number of funny remixes and dance covers that have mushroomed on the Internet. While a Khalibali-Gangnam Style remix is leading the pack as of now, the song continues to get funny and interesting remixes. Check out some of them, here.

Well, the video of this adorable little girl dancing to the song tops the list, undoubtedly.

Click here, to feast your eyes on Ranveer Singh’s Khilji dancing to a rustic, Haryanvi number ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’.

The ‘Mother when the gas cylinder gets empty’ version of Khalibali:

Padmaavat ft. Raja, Raja, Raja:

Tunir Maa ft. Khilji:

In case this is the kind of stuff that you are into, then we have good news for you. Yes, there’s more!

