WATCH: AIB’s hilarious twist to ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘3 Idiots’ will leave you LOL-ing

Friday, June 08, 2018
What if '3 Idiots' was a romantic movie and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' was a horror film? Can't imagine them like that? AIB's hilarious spoofs will do the trick. Watch the videos here.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2018 9:25:14 pm
3 idiots, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, AIB, All India Bakchod, All India Bakchod viral video, All India Bakchod bollywood, All India Bakchod bollywood remake, bollywood remake video, indian express, indian express trending news Seen 3 Idiots and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? These parody videos will make you forget the original movies. (Source: File Photo)
Many Bollywood movies — like 3 Idiots and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani — have tugged at the hearts of film buffs. But, people love to add twist to their favourite videos nowadays, don’t they? What if the former was a romantic movie and the latter a horror film? Can’t imagine them like that? AIB’s hilarious spoofs will do the trick.

Taking a dig at the popular films, comedy group AIB did a few edits and revamped the movies into a totally different genre. In the parody clip of 3 Idiots, you will see a love angle between Ranchhod Das Chhanchad aka Rancho aka Aamir Khan and R Madhavan.

Watch the video here.

 

Funny isn’t it? Well, they didn’t stop there. A parody video of the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer was also released soon. And guess what? It has turned into a spooky movie.

Watch the video here.

 

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

