These Bengaluru women skaters are winning hearts all around, and their video is a must watch

In Madhya Pradesh’s Janwaar village, German woman Ulrike Reinhard got a skate park constructed for the girl children of the village and her idea was to empower them in a male-dominated society. Skating is emerging as more of a female-dominated activity as it renders a sense of liberation.

British band Wild Beasts’ latest video of the song ‘Alpha Female’ shows Bengaluru’s women skateboarders gliding through the city streets like there’s no stopping them. The video starts with a pink sari-clad woman donning a nose ring on a skateboard, while amused men can’t stop staring at the sight of her. Then, it shows another woman wearing denim jacket and black cap skating through busy road and thereafter, a little girl riding on the skateboard owning the streets.

“I would not hold you back. Simple as that, yeah. Alpha female, I’ll be right behind you” read the lyrics of the song.

Talking about the idea behind the video, Sasha Rainbow, video’s director told Dazed that she wanted to show how skating has an impact on women outside the West. “In places like Afghanistan, Cambodia, and India, skating has not been solidified as a male sport and therefore has had a massive cultural impact, teaching values about self-empowerment through skateboarding. Because of the current political climate in the west and attitudes of intolerance and sexism across the world, I wanted to create a video that celebrates everyone who takes the risk to be themselves,” she said.

