Video of female cyclist fighting catcallers in a van is going viral, but could it be fake?

We have seen and heard of women getting subjected to eve-teasing. Often, we have been at the receiving end as well. But every time we come across news of a woman rising up against perpetrators, it gives people copious amount of joy and strength. Which is probably why this video of a female cyclist giving it right back to a man harassing her is going viral.

The incident reportedly took place in central London and seems to be shot by a GoPro camera attached to a biker’s helmet. The 1 minute and 19 seconds-long clip shows a woman in a scuffle with two men driving a van. They pick up a fight with her with comebacks like “That’s not very ladylike, is it?” and “You on your period?” One of the men further asks her to give her number. The annoyed woman gets her revenge by going after the van and then furiously ripping the side mirror off before she pedals away.

Watch the video here.

Although the woman’s ‘act of bravery’ has been receiving huge praise worldwide, several reports have claimed that the video might be fake. According to BBC, Jungle Creations, on whose Facebook page the video was posted and who are apparently licensing the video, said the it could be “factually incorrect”. Its co-founder Paul Beiboer told the Evening Standard that they couldn’t verify its authenticity, but also don’t think it’s fake.

Although The Sun was among the many who covered the viral video, an onlooker named Scott Deane reportedly told them later that he believes it’s fake. “I was across the road having a break and I saw this very attractive girl with a bike talking to a blonde guy who was giving her instructions,” he told the English language tabloid. He said the blond guy also seemed to give orders to three guys in ‘orange site-clothes’, who had come in a van. “He was telling the girl: ‘You need to ride behind the van aggressively,’ he told The Sun.

While the witness talked about the incident only after the video went viral, according to Guardian, there were a couple of other things about the video that caused suspicion. While many thought that it was extremely convenient for motorcyclists to wear helmet cameras, others observed that it is not very easy to pull off a wing mirror like she did. Others said how the ‘filming bystander’s’ last comment gave it away, because usually a bystander “never gets involved and just keeps filming”.

