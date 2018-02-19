VIDEO: German orchestra plays ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ at Berlin Film Festival

The Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra delighted everyone with a beautiful rendition of “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”. (Source: Sanjeev Ghanate/ Twitter) The Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra delighted everyone with a beautiful rendition of “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”. (Source: Sanjeev Ghanate/ Twitter)

No matter how much you hate cliched Bollywood films, one cannot have enough of romantic, 90s hits such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among others. Owing to its huge popularity among Indian diaspora, Bollywood films have become synomymous to Indian art and culture. And thus it was not a big surprise when German orchestra played tunes of Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Berlin. Yes, the Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra surprised their audience with the iconic tune of the title track of the film and received a thundering round of applause.

The footage of the performace quickly went viral on Twitter with hundreds of Bollywood fans sharing the clip and even tagging the 1998 film’s actors and director. “Was so excited and honoured to see this! ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’,” Johar wrote as he retweed the clip of the performance.

The iconic tune of the Hindi song was performed at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival, where Johar was representing Indian Cinema.

Watch the video here:

The Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra surprised their audience with this one 👏🏻. Kuch kuch hota hai… Watch till end ! @iamsrk @karanjohar @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/nZ2Ju3Fe06 — Sanjeev Ghanate (@ghanate_sanjeev) February 18, 2018

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is participating in the European Film Market from February 16-18 in Berlin. The Indian delegation, which also consists of filmmakers like Jahnu Barua and Shaji Karun, is being led by Johar.

