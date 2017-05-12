WATCH: This slo-mo video of a man diving into 1000 mousetraps is simply spectacular

Watch the man jumping onto the trampoline. (Source: The Slow Mo Guys/YouTube) Watch the man jumping onto the trampoline. (Source: The Slow Mo Guys/YouTube)

Stepping onto a mousetrap can be very painful and risky, and it’s obvious that no one would want to try it. However, The Slow Mo Guys, Gavin Free and Daniel Gruchy, have created an eye-catching slow motion video by pulling off the same stunt, by jumping on not one but thousands of them.

ALSO SEE | WATCH: Hold your breath as you see this daredevil Russian model hanging down from Dubai skyscraper just for a selfie

In a setting that took almost four hours, the two arranged 1,000 mousetraps on a large trampoline. Then, they offered the viewers to count them all by freeze-framing the video with an obstructed view of the trampoline. Dan, then, climbed on top of a ladder that was positioned next to the trampoline on a rickety old table and leaped into the air. He came crashing down onto the slew of rodent killers, and just like a domino chain reaction, they popped and snapped into the air one after another.

ALSO SEE | WATCH: Sholay stunt goes wrong when man climbs hoarding to woo girl

‘It’s in my hair!’ Dan said, after he stopped bouncing and sat up straight. Posted on May 10, the crazy video has gone viral with more than 7 million views on YouTube so far. The video is captioned as, “Diving into 1000 Mousetraps in 4K Slow Motion – The Slow Mo Guys.”

Watch the video here.

Painful but extremely entertaining, it’s amusing to watch the mousetraps go off together in slow motion! However, you must not try to pull off the stunt at home.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd