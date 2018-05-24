VIDEO: Royal Wedding 2018 gets a funny ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ twist

Royal Wedding 2018: This spoof video takes a cue from the movie Four Weddings and a Funeral. (Source: AP) Royal Wedding 2018: This spoof video takes a cue from the movie Four Weddings and a Funeral. (Source: AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding 2018 got more than 18 million people from all across the world hooked to their screens and was indeed worth the hype. From gushing over the chemistry of the newlywed couple to swooning over how the Duke of Sussex looked lovingly at his bride, Netizens had a lot of takeaways from the grand ceremony.

ALSO SEE | FLASHBACK VIDEO: When Prince Harry met Meghan Markle; how did the royal couple fall in love?

Adding to the magic and magnanimity of the starry event, many parody videos surfaced on the Internet and left Netizens in splits. Recently, another spoof video — that takes a cue from the hilarious priest played memorably by Rowan Atkinson in the movie Four Weddings and a Funeral — grabbed many eyeballs in the online space.

Watch the video here.

ALSO READ | Royal Wedding 2018 guests vs Donald Trump’s inaugural crowd: JK Rowling joins the debate

This is not the only such clip that surfaced on the Internet. Recently, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor went one step ahead by sharing a video that replaced the vows of the newlyweds with dialogues from Raj Kapoor’s hit 1960 film Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai.

What are your thoughts after watching the clip? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd