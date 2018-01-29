Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson fulfils lifelong dream of playing his favourite song on the piano (and it’s adorbs!)

Let’s learn some piano skills from actor Dwayne Johnson. (Source: therock/Instagram) Let’s learn some piano skills from actor Dwayne Johnson. (Source: therock/Instagram)

When The Rock puts his mind to it, there’s nothing he can’t achieve. But Dwayne Johnson, as the wrestler-turned-actor is now popularly known, apparently couldn’t play his favourite song The Entertainment on piano as a child and that always plagued him. Till he realised that the trick was to use his feet and not his fingers!

Johnson shared his accomplishment on Instagram with his followers, saying that after years of failure, he had abandoned his urge to play the piano just to realise there was an easy way to achieve his dreams – just use a different set of limbs. No kidding! The actor used his feet to tap out the popular Marvin Hamlisch tune on a piano mat that have become immensely popular these days. Accompanied by his partner Lauren Hashian, his video sets an amazing example of to achieve ‘life goals’.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd