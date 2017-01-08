The punny song ‘Modi ji, Bodi ji’ by Rahul Ram and Sanjay Rajoura is the new ode to demonetisation

The new song by Aisi Taisi Democracy, a comedy-musical show featuring Indian Ocean’s Rahul Ram, Delhi’s stand-up comedian and satirist Sanjay Rajoura, and lyricist Varun Grover has hooked the nation. (Source: Aisi Taisi Democracy/ Youtube) The new song by Aisi Taisi Democracy, a comedy-musical show featuring Indian Ocean’s Rahul Ram, Delhi’s stand-up comedian and satirist Sanjay Rajoura, and lyricist Varun Grover has hooked the nation. (Source: Aisi Taisi Democracy/ Youtube)

No matter how exhaustive the demonetisation drive may have been — with serpentine queues, baffling new orders every fortnight and the huge cash crunch — it certainly encouraged creativity.

From quirky jokes and memes to hilarious songs that went on to became the demonetisation anthem, we have seen it all in the otherwise gruesome 50 days. As PM Modi thanked the nation on New Year’s Eve for their active cooperation, we all hoped to catch a break from the exercise. However, it has followed us in 2017, too. And, for the new year, we have a new song on demonetisation that has left us in splits.

The new song by Aisi Taisi Democracy, a comedy-musical show featuring Indian Ocean’s Rahul Ram, Delhi’s stand-up comedian and satirist Sanjay Rajoura, and lyricist Varun Grover has hooked the nation.

“Modi Ji, Modi Ji, khencho desh ki bodi ji” is how the demonetisation song starts in a satirical take on the drive against corruption and black money. The song features Ram and Rajoura and not-so-visible Grover. The duo mocks the anti-black money drive with their punny rhyming lyrics and even incorporate Modi’s “Bhaiyon aur behno”! Rajoura also makes up for the disappointment of Modi failing to use his favourite word ‘Mitron’ in his recent speech.

And to make the song sound even more catchy, the team have used our all time favourite RD Burman song ‘Main chali..main chali’ from Padosan. The song has gone viral across social media platforms, and their video on Facebook alone has garnered over 2 lakh views in just two days.

