The Pakistani dwarf couple is winning the Internet because they won against all odds

Snober with her husband and child/ Screenshot Snober with her husband and child/ Screenshot

You never know how life decides to surprise you. Pakistan based woman Snober and her husband hadn’t dreamt of getting married because of their height but not only are they happily married now but also have an adorable baby boy. The video of the two narrating their lives has gone viral on social media wherein Snober says she can’t be more grateful to god for turning her life around. She says her husband’s mother approached her for marriage and the next day, the family visited her house. The two also say that their life isn’t easy because they are still ridiculed and made fun of on the streets but they have family and friends who support them and love them.

The video was put out by Good Morning Aaj, has garenered ober 3 million views and has been shared over 74,000 times.

Watch the video here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd