WATCH: This video is a tight slap on the face of ‘The Crazy Sumit’ kissing prank

Can kissing girls on road without their consent be classified as a prank?

Not long ago, YouTube channel ‘The Crazy Sumit’ was in the news for its outrageous video which involved kissing random girls in public places without their permission. Sumit later went on to release an apology video and tried to justify himself by saying that it was just a means of “entertainment”.

Later, Delhi Police filed an FIR against the YouTuber after Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal slammed it and The Cyber Cell of the Economic Offences Wing also wrote to Facebook and YouTube to divulge details about the prankster.