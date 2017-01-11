Trending News

WATCH: This video is a tight slap on the face of ‘The Crazy Sumit’ kissing prank

Isn't it time to teach such ruffians a lesson by uniting against them?

Written by Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 11, 2017 6:02 pm
the crazy sumit kissing prank, the crazy sumit video, the crazy sumit prank video, crazy sumit prank blocked video, crazy sumit reply video, crazy sumit similar videos The video is similar to the “kiss and run” concept in Sumit’s video.
Can kissing girls on road without their consent be classified as a prank?

Not long ago, YouTube channel ‘The Crazy Sumit’ was in the news for its outrageous video which involved kissing random girls in public places without their permission. Sumit later went on to release an apology video and tried to justify himself by saying that it was just a means of “entertainment”.

Later, Delhi Police filed an FIR against the YouTuber after Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal slammed it and The Cyber Cell of the Economic Offences Wing also wrote to Facebook and YouTube to divulge details about the prankster.

Another YouTube channel ‘One In All’ has released a video in reply to Sumit’s video. While it looks similar to the “kiss and run” concept of Sumit’s video in the beginning, the latter half of the video will make you change your mind. In stark contrast to ‘The Crazy Sumit’, the two-minute 49-second video throws the spotlight on how pranksters should stop harassing women and others should take steps to help the targets or at least call for help instead of being mere spectators.
Watch the video here.

