Teacher’s Day video: Why does PV Sindhu HATE her teacher Pullela Gopichand?

In this Teacher’s Day special video, PV Sindhu’s hatred towards her coach Pullela Gopichand is symbolic of the emotion that we all probably – at some time of the other – have felt towards our teachers when they were too hard on us. In this Teacher’s Day special video, PV Sindhu’s hatred towards her coach Pullela Gopichand is symbolic of the emotion that we all probably – at some time of the other – have felt towards our teachers when they were too hard on us.

On Teacher’s Day, students all across schools and colleges honour and pay tribute to their beloved teachers. While some shower them with gifts and cards, others organise special events. Then there are those countless messages and tweets you send out expressing your love and gratitude. Well, amid all the celebration, a video of badminton champion PV Sindhu titled ‘I Hate My Teacher’ in collaboration with a popular energy drink brand is doing rounds on the Internet.

The video, features Sindhu and her coach Pullela Gopichand, begins with the distressed Olympic silver medallist saying how much she hates her teacher. However, as the video proceeds, one realises that the video is actually a tribute to her coach. She hates him for being strict and not allowing her to give up. She hates him for constantly being there and her driving to give her best.

This hatred is symbolic of the emotion that we all probably – at some time of the other – have felt towards our teachers when they were too hard on us. However, now when we think about them, we realise understand their love and goodwill behind the strictness.

