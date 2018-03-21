VIDEO: This teacher is making students fall in love with multiplication tables

Are you scared of mathematics? You must consider taking classes from this teacher. (Source: Thinkstock Image) Are you scared of mathematics? You must consider taking classes from this teacher. (Source: Thinkstock Image)

School days are perhaps, the best days of our lives. Remember those evergreen lines that most teachers said in a classroom — “This is not a fish market” or “I need pin drop silence here”? And while the lessons taught during the class would leave many exhausted, here is a teacher who is winning hearts on the Internet for his teaching techniques.

Not many students like to study mathematics. What’s more, many even dread the arithmetic class. But the real trick is to make the learning process fun for students. In a video, that has gone viral on social media, we can see a teacher making students sing and dance to the tunes of math tables. The entire class can be seen bustling with energy while learning the table of two and three.

Watch the video here.

Who wouldn’t want to go back to such a class. A Kashmiri teacher makes his pupils learn maths tables in an idiomatic way. pic.twitter.com/4CORg1YulT — Shuja-ul-haq (@ShujaUH) March 18, 2018

Although it is still not clear where this video was taken and which school it is, Netizens can’t stop showering compliments to the teacher for his cool method. The video has generated a lot of buzz on social media and had collected more than 6,000 views on Twitter, at the time of writing. Previously, there was a video on Facebook that featured a rural village, wherein children were learning mathematics while dancing.

Isn’t it great to see kids having fun while learning lessons at school? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

