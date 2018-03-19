Tamil Nadu thief’s ninja move: Covers face with transparent plastic bag to not get caught; watch video

Except for this minor detail that he decided to overlook, the CCTV video shows the thief cautiously looking around to see if he is alone or not.(Source: Puthiya Thalaimurai TV/YouTube) Except for this minor detail that he decided to overlook, the CCTV video shows the thief cautiously looking around to see if he is alone or not.(Source: Puthiya Thalaimurai TV/YouTube)

What will your first reaction be, when you get to know that you have been robbed? Desperation and helplessness? Well, a shop-owner in Tamil Nadu was left in splits the morning after his shop was robbed off Rs 1 lakh. Why? Because the robber, almost like a parody of himself, decided to use a transparent, plastic bag as his camouflage, making it oh-so-easy for Sachin, the shop-owner and the police to nab him! Except for this minor detail that he decided to overlook, the CCTV video shows the thief cautiously looking around to see if he is alone or not. According to Puthiya Thalaimurai TV, a local news broadcast channel, the incident took place in Kanyakumari’s Colachel area. No prizes for guessing, he was reportedly arrested soon after.

Watch the video here.

Should have just robbed and walked straight up to the cops instead, don’t you think?

