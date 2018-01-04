VIDEO: Ever watched a T-Rex maestro playing the Jurassic Park theme song?

Do dinosaurs intrigue you? This video is sure to leave you nostalgic. (Source: TheLeanMarie/Twitter) Do dinosaurs intrigue you? This video is sure to leave you nostalgic. (Source: TheLeanMarie/Twitter)

Many of us have watched the epic fantasy film, Jurassic Park, that taught us about dinosaurs and made us believe that the extinct creatures actually existed once. Even today, the movie holds a special place in the hearts of many and there are some who still watch the series. However, have you ever wondered how amusing would it be if a dinosaur broke out of the ‘stereotypical’ scary mode and joined a band?

Something similar happened with a Twitter user going by the name of ‘The Lean Marie’ shared a video where a person dressed as T-Rex (Tyrannosaurus) was leading a symphony with the theme song of Jurassic Park. Both entertaining and nostalgic, the video is sure to leave you emotional.

Watch the video here:

My entire life has led to this moment… T-Rex conducting the Jurassic Park theme song. 😭❤😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j9BtCwmPKY — Ailyn Marie (@TheLeanMarie) January 3, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd