WATCH: Swami Om gets thrashed by women at Delhi’s Amarnath terror attack protest

he incident reportedly took place at the candle-light march in the capital held condemning the Amarnath terror attack on pilgrims. (Source: FekuExpress2.0/Facebook) he incident reportedly took place at the candle-light march in the capital held condemning the Amarnath terror attack on pilgrims. (Source: FekuExpress2.0/Facebook)

Swami Om is no stranger to controversy. Ever since his stint in Bigg Boss season 10 made him a household name of sorts, the self-proclaimed godman has managed to stay in limelight, but not exactly for positive reasons. It seems the man gets beaten up almost wherever he goes, the most recent being at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where he had gone join in the candle-light march in the Capital held condemning the Amarnath terror attack on pilgrims. While it is not clear what triggered the people, the video is going viral on Facebook.

Watch the video here.

This incident comes within two months of Swami Om being beaten up at another Delhi event, where he had been apparently called as a guest. The event was held to celebrate Nathu Ram Godse’s birth anniversary in Delhi’s Vikas Nagar, where a woman protested against Swami Om’s felicitation given the fact that he had made lewd and controversial remarks about women in the past.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd