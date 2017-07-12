Latest News

WATCH: Swami Om gets thrashed by women at Delhi’s Amarnath terror attack protest

Bigg Boss Season 10 contestant Swami Om was yet again beaten up by women, this time it was at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where he'd gone to participate in the the candle-light march held condemning the Amarnath terror attack on pilgrims.

Updated: July 12, 2017 1:28 pm
swami om, swami om getting beaten up, swami om getting beaten up video viral, swami om viral video, swami om getting beaten up by women at delhi jantar mantar, amarnath terror attack, amrnath terror attack protest he incident reportedly took place at the candle-light march in the capital held condemning the Amarnath terror attack on pilgrims. (Source: FekuExpress2.0/Facebook)
Swami Om is no stranger to controversy. Ever since his stint in Bigg Boss season 10 made him a household name of sorts, the self-proclaimed godman has managed to stay in limelight, but not exactly for positive reasons. It seems the man gets beaten up almost wherever he goes, the most recent being at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where he had gone join in the candle-light march in the Capital held condemning the Amarnath terror attack on pilgrims. While it is not clear what triggered the people, the video is going viral on Facebook.

Watch the video here.

This incident comes within two months of Swami Om being beaten up at another Delhi event, where he had been apparently called as a guest. The event was held to celebrate Nathu Ram Godse’s birth anniversary in Delhi’s Vikas Nagar, where a woman protested against Swami Om’s felicitation given the fact that he had made lewd and controversial remarks about women in the past.

