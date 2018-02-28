Video: This Pakistani mobile shop owner’s ‘Swag Se Swagat’ parody ad will leave you LOL-ing

“Chief Executive Nadeem Cheema” created a rather impressive parody of the song Swag se Swagat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, to advertise his shop in Lahore selling various mobiles. (Source: Aurangzaib Khan/Facebook) “Chief Executive Nadeem Cheema” created a rather impressive parody of the song Swag se Swagat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, to advertise his shop in Lahore selling various mobiles. (Source: Aurangzaib Khan/Facebook)

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan grooving to Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai might have made for an ‘ethereal’ experience, no less, for Bhai’s fans, but in Pakistan, it is the song’s parody that is creating ripples on social media. A man who is referred to as “Chief Executive Nadeem Cheema” created a rather impressive parody of the song to advertise his shop in Lahore selling various mobiles. With people dancing and a man with blonde (possibly faux) hair and beard leading the gang, the video might seem hilarious, but the lyrics don’t just rhyme, the parody hits the right notes too. Yes, talk about precision!

The video ends with Cheema sitting and posing on a throne fit for a king, followed with a still of his shop, and the claim: “We Deal All Kinds of Mobiles”. Shared by a Facebook user, the video has already got around 14,000 shares within a couple of days.

Watch the video here.

This is not the first time that a quirky advertisement caught social media’s attention. Earlier, it was a shoe-dealer’s Valentine’s Day special video that had Netizens laughing out loud.

In case the song becomes an earworm and your family and friends are threatening you with a lifetime ban, you can go back to normalcy after watching the original number here five times.

