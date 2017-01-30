WATCH: Sushmita Sen’s heartfelt video from the Miss Universe 2016 stage

“This is for you, India”. (Source: Sushmita Sen/Instagram) “This is for you, India”. (Source: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Life came full circle for Sushmita Sen as she walked the stage of the 65th edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant on Sunday – but this time, it was as a judge, 23 years after she created history by becoming the first Indian to win the crown in Manila, the Philippines. Though, Indian contestant Roshmitha Harimurthy couldn’t make it past the first round, for Sen at least it was an evening to remember.

ALSO READ | Sushmita Sen’s life comes full circle: She’ll be on the judges panel for Miss Universe in Manila

Earlier in the day, the former beauty queen had shared a video of herself walking the ramp in Manila as preparations were on for the big event. “This is it, the stage that changed my life 23 years ago, where India made history,” Sen begins in the video. She goes on to say that it was an honour to represent the country as she walks one last time, and she wants everyone to know that “I love you very much”. “This is for you, India”, she finishes.

ALSO SEE | Miss Universe 2017: Stunning Traditional Costumes At The Beauty Pageant

She shared the video on her Instagram account with an equally emotional message: “For you #India ????? post our #judge briefing today, got all my co judges (very sporting bunch)????? up on the #missuniverse2016 stage in #Manila to celebrate the #platform that will change someone’s life forever!!! bringing #glory to their #country as they proudly represent it!!!??????? my co judges walked n danced too??????(videos to follow)?? And I..walked this stage one last time with YOU in my heart!!!! I celebrate you…I always will!!! THANK YOU INDIA!!! #missuniverse1994”

Watch the video here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd