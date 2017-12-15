This video of Sushmita Sen dancing with college students has set the Internet on fire

Devalued Degree

The half-a-minute video shows Sushmita Sen dancing along with a group of boys from St Andrews College in Mumbai on the hit number 'Tum se mil ke' from Main Hoon Na in which she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 15, 2017 1:25 pm
sushmita sen, sushmita sen college, sushmita sen video viral, sushmita sen college students, sushmita sen twitter, sushmita sen instagram video viral, sushmita sen funny viral video, sushmita sen dancing video, indian express, indian express news One of the rare days when you get a witty and charming beauty like Sushmita Sen to dance along with you! (Source: Sushmita Sen/Twitter)
It is not every day that you get Sushmita Sen to dance along with you. And when you do, by a stroke of the rarest luck, a video of the gig is bound to go viral. Which is exactly what happened, when the beautiful actor took to the Internet to share just how she could no longer be “well behaved” when the students of St Andrews College in Mumbai serenaded her with songs from her movies. The barely half-a-minute video shows Sen dancing along with a group of boys on the hit number ‘Tum se mil ke’ from Main Hoon Na in which she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

