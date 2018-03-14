Latest news

VIDEO: Are you an obsessed pet owner? Watch Superwoman act like one

Many people who own pets are obsessed with them. Often oblivious to other people's inclinations towards animals, they tend to always talk about their pet, show its pictures and more. Superwoman Lilly Singh shows you a mirror.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 14, 2018 7:20 pm
Superwoman aka Lilly Singh pokes fun at dog owners, Superwoman dog lover video, lily singh makes fun of dog lovers, viral video, lily sign videos, indian express, indian express news Are you a pet owner obsessed with your dog? Then give this video a watch. (Source: IISuperwomanII/Youtube)
Often, people who own pets, especially dogs, treat them like children and tend to share their pet stories all the time. Highlighting the same, Youtube Vlogger Lilly Singh aka Superwoman has come up with a video showing all the things do lovers do. Interestingly, she herself has got a new puppy named Scarbro, who is featuring in the 3.15-minute as well. From talking about their pet, clicking their pictures and then showing them around, Superwoman has managed to cover it all. If you are a pet owner who obsessed with your dog, then you better watch this video.

