VIDEO: Are you an obsessed pet owner? Watch Superwoman act like one

Are you a pet owner obsessed with your dog? Then give this video a watch. (Source: IISuperwomanII/Youtube)

Often, people who own pets, especially dogs, treat them like children and tend to share their pet stories all the time. Highlighting the same, Youtube Vlogger Lilly Singh aka Superwoman has come up with a video showing all the things do lovers do. Interestingly, she herself has got a new puppy named Scarbro, who is featuring in the 3.15-minute as well. From talking about their pet, clicking their pictures and then showing them around, Superwoman has managed to cover it all. If you are a pet owner who obsessed with your dog, then you better watch this video.

Watch the video here:

Are you a dog lover who can you relate to this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

