Super Bowl ads go political: The best and worst commercials you should see

Fitting right into the socio-political debate that has engulfed the Donald Trump-helmed United States of America, this year’s line-up of Super Bowl 51 ads have strong messages about America, inclusiveness, diversity and, well, even “four years of awful hair” and revival of NSync’s Bye Bye Bye by none other than the inimitable Christopher Walken and a Great Gatsby-like Justin Timberlake.

It’s tough to be a Super Bowl advertiser, period. But this year, a divisive political climate has roiled the nation since Trump took office in January, making it even tougher for advertisers. Advertisers who paid $5 million for 30 seconds had to walk the line with ads that appealed to everyone and didn’t offend. Some were more successful than others.

“Anxiety and politics just loom over this game, so anybody who gives us the blessed relief of entertaining with a real Super Bowl commercial wins,” Mark DiMassimo, CEO of the ad agency DiMassimo Goldstein, told AP.

Several ads aimed for just that. Tide, for instance, offered a humorous ad showing announcer Terry Bradshaw trying frantically to remedy a stain while his antics go “viral” online, with the help of New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski and actor Jeffrey Tambor.

AirBnb, 84 Lumber, Budweiser, Google Home, Cocoa-Cola are just some of the brands that took a stand, and they’re being loved for it. Here’s our pick of the best and worst Super Bowl commercials from this year.

BEST

GOOGLE HOME



AIRBNB



COCA-COLA



84 LUMBER



IT’S A 10



AUDI



BUDWEISER

WORST

MOBILE STRIKE



BAI



MR CLEAN

