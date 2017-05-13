WATCH: Brave railway worker saves suicidal woman from jumping in front of the train

The man grabbed the woman just before she was about to jump. (Source: CGTN/YouTube) The man grabbed the woman just before she was about to jump. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)

A major health concern, suicides are increasing at an unbelievable rate all across the world. In another shocking incident, a woman was about to jump to death in front of a train at China’s Fujian railway station. Reportedly, a young railway worker came to her rescue and saved her life. According to CGTN, the incident happened on May 10 at Putian station in Fujian province in Southeast China.

ALSO READ | WATCH: A firefighter risking his life to save a suicidal woman will restore your faith in humanity

In a video, the suicidal woman can be seen running towards the train tracks just seconds before a high-speed train arrived at the platform. Meanwhile, the alert man sped ahead and grabbed her arms before she could take the plunge. It has also been reported that the railway worker got injured while trying to save the woman. A few seconds later, two other people rushed towards the man and joined him in his heroic efforts.

Watch the video here.

Kudos to the man!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd