VIDEO: This subway in China takes its passengers on a roller coaster ride

For many daily commuters, the journey from home to office and back might not be the most interesting one. Don’t you wish you could be on a joyride everyday? Making that wish come true, a train in China has added a bit of fun and frolic to its daily commute. The Chongqing Rail Transit Line 2 in Chongqing, China, is quite popular among people as it not only transports them from one destination to another, but has added a bit of roller coaster ride experience too.

The tracks of this train, which somewhat resemble a roller coaster, lead towards a complex building and then pass through the same. A video posted by People’s Daily China shows the adventurous subway journey. In the 35-second clip, you can see the how the train moves on a mono-track and completes its journey thrillingly.

