Friday, April 20, 2018
VIDEO: This subway in China takes its passengers on a roller coaster ride

The Chongqing Rail Transit Line 2 in Chongqing, China, is quite a popular among people as it not just transports them from one destination to another, but it has added a bit of roller coaster ride experience too.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 20, 2018 7:17:08 pm
train in china, roller coaster subway china, china roller coaster video china roller coaster train, viral video china roller coaster train, viral video, train videos, indian express, indian express news Would you dare to take a ride on this roller coaster subway? (Source: People’s Daily China/YouTube)
For many daily commuters, the journey from home to office and back might not be the most interesting one. Don’t you wish you could be on a joyride everyday? Making that wish come true, a train in China has added a bit of fun and frolic to its daily commute. The Chongqing Rail Transit Line 2 in Chongqing, China, is quite popular among people as it not only transports them from one destination to another, but has added a bit of roller coaster ride experience too.

The tracks of this train, which somewhat resemble a roller coaster, lead towards a complex building and then pass through the same. A video posted by People’s Daily China shows the adventurous subway journey. In the 35-second clip, you can see the how the train moves on a mono-track and completes its journey thrillingly.

Watch the video here:

 

Would you like to give this roller coaster journey a try? Tell us in the comments below.

