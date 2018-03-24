VIDEO: This pilot’s plane engine stopped mid air; here’s how he handled the crisis

What would you do if were in a crisis mid-air? Take cues from this stunt pilot. (Source: Barber Aviation/YouTube) What would you do if were in a crisis mid-air? Take cues from this stunt pilot. (Source: Barber Aviation/YouTube)

When it comes to flying an aircraft, there are many technicalities that a pilot needs to check before taking off. However, sometimes even after everything has been checked, there are chances of undergoing a malfunction. Stunt pilot Chad Barber was in for a shock when his plane engine stopped working mid-air. It happened during his aerobatics routine in a Pitts Special, after he had completed a negative G maneuver, which was followed by a four-point roll and a pitch up to vertical, as stated by General Aviation News.

At an altitude of 2,500 metres, there was little Barber could do to prevent the crash. A video of the incident was posted by Barber Aviation, where one can easily see the engine stopping. Fortunately, on using the electric starter, Barber was able to start the engine and get the plane under control again — kudos to his alert mind!

Watch the video here:

This video is quite scary. What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd