VIDEO: Student of the Year 2’s new face Tara Sutaria once sang this soulful OPERA for a TV reality show

The cast of Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, which was revealed by Karan Johar just today, created quite a buzz on social media. While this movie will be Sutaria’s debut in Bollywood, it is not the first time she is facing the camera. Back in 2009, the now 19-year-old Sutaria, appeared on a show Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega that aired on Sony. The 7.03-minute audition shows a young Sutaria taking the stage and beautifully singing Think of me from the Broadway adaption of the thriller novel Phantom of the Opera by French writer Gaston Leroux.

Sutaria was a VJ with Disney and has also been seen in various shows on the channel such as Best of Luck Nikki and more. Interestingly, she is also a professional dancer and singer and has sung for movies like Taare Zameen Par, Guzaarish and David. Here is a collection of some of Sutaria popular videos on social media.

She also charmed the audience with Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” at a Tedx Talks event in 2015 where she spoke about fighting her fear of public speaking and more.

