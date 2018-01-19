VIDEO: Biker struggles to hold ground after powerful wind blows him away

In the viral video, people hold onto various things to stop themselves from blowing away. (Source: Arnoutvos/Twitter) In the viral video, people hold onto various things to stop themselves from blowing away. (Source: Arnoutvos/Twitter)

Over the years, climatic conditions around the world have been both unpredictable and erratic. While certain areas are flooding, others are undergoing a drought. Moreover, due to the arbitrary nature of these disasters, it is the people living in these areas who are bearing the brunt of it.

Taken in the windy city of The Hague, a video posted by Twitter user Arnout Vos shows the situation of the storm in Netherlands. In the 0.25 minute clip, which has gone viral after being posted, people can be seen holding onto various things to stop themselves from getting blown away. Amidst the chaos, there is a biker struggling to hold his ground because of the pressure of the wind.

Watch the video here.

Soon after, other users also shared more videos featuring different areas and showcasing adverse effects of the storm.

