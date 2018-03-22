VIDEO: Stephen Colbert thinks Cambridge Analytica should have been a Facebook alert

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted mistakes and outlined steps to protect user data in light of a privacy scandal. (Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted mistakes and outlined steps to protect user data in light of a privacy scandal. (Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube)

The massive data leak involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook has got almost everyone talking. While the British firm is accused of stealing data of over 50 million Facebook users to manipulate the 2016 US presidential elections, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also under fire for the data breach.

Discussing the same, US talk show host Stephen Colbert took quite a dig at the firm and its former CEO Alexander Nix, who has been suspended after the allegations. Moreover, he also showed the secret footage of the former CEO, who is boasting about playing a major role during the elections. In the 5.47-minute clip, Colbert explains how the firm used unauthorised user information and also elaborates that by 2015 Facebook was well aware of the breach but at that time it failed to “alert users”. After which, he goes on to say, “Really? The one time I actually wanted a Facebook alert.”

Watch the video here:

After the data breach has come to light, Cambridge Analytica, Nix and Trump’s campaign have denied the allegations. However, Facebook has expressed outrage over the misuse. Four days after the incident, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted to the mistakes and outlined steps to protect user data in light of a privacy scandal.

