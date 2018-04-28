WATCH: Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah poke fun at Kanye West’s pro Trump tweets

Why do you think Kanye West is pitching for Donald Trump? (Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/Facebook) Why do you think Kanye West is pitching for Donald Trump? (Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/Facebook)

Lately, Hip-Hop star Kanye West took to social media to defend his support for the US president Donald Trump. There have been multiple tweets by the star that hint towards a bond building between the two. Talking about the same, television host Stephen Colbert decided to take a dig at his tweets, which he feels West deserves.

Stating that the artist has been somewhat political lately, he started off with a tweet which has a picture of a “Make America Great Again” cap with a caption “my MAGA hat is signed” along with fire emojis. Shared by West, Colbert joked how the emoji is apt as that would be the number of times he would put that on fire. Listen to more such tweets by West and see how Colbert decoded them in his own comical way.

Watch the video here:

Intereingly, Colbert is not the only one who has noticed the budding friendship between Kayne and Trump. Comedian Trevor Noah also highlighted the hip-hop star’s tweet and referring to the duo’s bond, saying, “No matter how long I wait, that will never soak in,” and then added, “I don’t even know what happened here. I think Kanye West just realised he’s too rich to not be Republican?”

Watch more here to find out what else the comedian had to say:

