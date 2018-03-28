Video: People love this stand-up comic’s ‘Passive Aggressive Haryanvi’ take on Jats

At one point, Vijay Yadav says in the video that the parents of Haryanvi boys have stopped comparing them with ‘Sharma ji ka beta (Sharma ji’s son)’ because the next day they would go and beat him up. (Source: YouTube) At one point, Vijay Yadav says in the video that the parents of Haryanvi boys have stopped comparing them with ‘Sharma ji ka beta (Sharma ji’s son)’ because the next day they would go and beat him up. (Source: YouTube)

We live in a world where stereotyping is a reality – mostly unfortunately, but occasionally it works out in one’s favour as well. Like how Bengalis are supposed to be always cultured or Jats from Haryana always drive a Scorpio. At least that’s the kind of stereotyping that Vijay Yadav, a stand-up comic from (no points for guessing) Haryana, targets in this hilarious comedy clip that’s doing the rounds online.

Taking cognizance of the idea that most people have about Jats, Yadav talks about their “crude demeanour and unabashed expressions, a Jat boy driving a Scorpio, with his sunglasses on (yes, even in the night) who would drive rashly and pick a fight with the opening line — ‘Tu jaanta nahi mera baap kaun hai! (You don’t know who my father is!)” that have come to symbolise Delhi like nothing else.

The Haryanvi stand-up comic takes one on a hilarious journey through the life and time of a ‘Passive Aggressive Haryanvi’. At one point, he says in the video that the parents of Haryanvi boys have stopped comparing them with ‘Sharma ji ka beta (Sharma ji’s son)’ because the next day they would go and beat him up. His 6-minute-long video plays on the hilarity factor of the aggression in Jats and makes for a fun watch.

