WATCH: Comedian Nishant Tanwar’s set about corporate jobs will leave you in splits

Working in a 9-to-5 job, or slogging yourself in night shifts — corporate jobs suck all the energy out of the employees, no matter which sector you’re working in. Taking a dig at the corporate culture that has ruined the lifestyle, stand-up comedian Nishant Tanwar sums up all the subdivisions of a corporate office with a funny twist.
From the sales guy’s swag to the marketing guy’s convincing qualities — Tanwar sums up each job through his quirky witticism and you’ll connect with most of his puns.
The 4.30-minute video has raked in more than 850,000 views so far and will leave you in splits.
Didn’t his jokes strike a bell?
