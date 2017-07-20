WATCH: Stand up comedian Zakir Khan’s heartbreaking poem perfectly captures the pain and jealousy in love

The video has over 5,000 shares on Facebook. (Source: Rekhta/Facebook) The video has over 5,000 shares on Facebook. (Source: Rekhta/Facebook)

There is no denying that love is a beautiful emotion. Several poems and novels have been written on it, elucidating its overwhelming ability to sustain somebody. Though this is true in its own right, it is not all that there is to love. There is also desperation, jealousy and separation in love, and sometimes these emotions provide fodder for the best poems. And this was validated when stand-up comedian Zakir Khan recited a heartbreaking poem from the perspective of a lover, who is no longer with the person he loved. Titled “Is laaeq nahi ho tum”, (roughly translated as, You are not worth it), the poem talks about a lover, the questions he harbours long after parting with his partner and the jealousy and pain he experiences. Khan recited the poem amidst thunderous applause from the audience and the video already has over 13,000 reactions and over 5,000 shares on Facebook at the time of writing.

