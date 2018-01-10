VIDEO: For someone who stammers, making a phone call can be REALLY tough!

According to Oxford dictionary, stammer is to speak with sudden involuntary pauses and a tendency to repeat the initial letters. (Source: ITV/Twitter) According to Oxford dictionary, stammer is to speak with sudden involuntary pauses and a tendency to repeat the initial letters. (Source: ITV/Twitter)

In a world where people are judged for almost everything, having a speech problem can be a major setback. Communication is the first way of forming a bond and connecting with other people, and stammering can immensely deter one’s confidence and ability. A TV show in UK is encouraging and promoting people to share their experience or difficulty while stuttering or stammering.

A 1.38 minute video clip, that has been doing the rounds on social media, shows how a simple activity like making a phone call can be a daunting task for someone who stammers. In the clip, a man tries to make a call but is unable to speak properly. The stress and effort of the person trying too hard to communicate is clearly evident in the video.

Watch the video here:

For someone with a stutter, even making a phonecall can be challenging. School For Stammerers. Tonight 9pm @ITV pic.twitter.com/dzlWczDl0V — ITV (@ITV) January 9, 2018

