VIDEO: For someone who stammers, making a phone call can be REALLY tough!

In a world where people are judged for almost everything, having a speech problem can be a major setback. Communication is the first way of forming a bond and connecting with other people, and stammering can immensely deter one’s confidence and ability. A TV show in UK is encouraging and promoting people to share their experience or difficulty while stuttering or stammering.
A 1.38 minute video clip, that has been doing the rounds on social media, shows how a simple activity like making a phone call can be a daunting task for someone who stammers. In the clip, a man tries to make a call but is unable to speak properly. The stress and effort of the person trying too hard to communicate is clearly evident in the video.
For someone with a stutter, even making a phonecall can be challenging. School For Stammerers. Tonight 9pm @ITV pic.twitter.com/dzlWczDl0V
— ITV (@ITV) January 9, 2018
