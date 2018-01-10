Top News

VIDEO: For someone who stammers, making a phone call can be REALLY tough!

In the clip, a man is seen trying to speak on a phone call but is unable to do so. It is clearly evident how daunting it is for people who stammer to express their emotions.

Updated: January 10, 2018 10:41 pm
stammering, men stammering, encouraging people who stammer, video of people stammering, reasons why people stammer, Indian express, Indian express news According to Oxford dictionary, stammer is to speak with sudden involuntary pauses and a tendency to repeat the initial letters. (Source: ITV/Twitter)
In a world where people are judged for almost everything, having a speech problem can be a major setback. Communication is the first way of forming a bond and connecting with other people, and stammering can immensely deter one’s confidence and ability. A TV show in UK is encouraging and promoting people to share their experience or difficulty while stuttering or stammering.

A 1.38 minute video clip, that has been doing the rounds on social media, shows how a simple activity like making a phone call can be a daunting task for someone who stammers. In the clip, a man tries to make a call but is unable to speak properly. The stress and effort of the person trying too hard to communicate is clearly evident in the video.

Watch the video here:

