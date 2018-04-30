Sridevi imitating her daughter Janhvi Kapoor in this old video will warm your heart

Although it has been a while since Sridevi passed away, the news is still hard to come to terms with. (Source: File Photo) Although it has been a while since Sridevi passed away, the news is still hard to come to terms with. (Source: File Photo)

It has been a while since celebrated Bollywood actor Sridevi has passed away, but it is still difficult to come to terms with it. Now, while her daughter Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut in Dhadak, an old video of both of them have resurfaced and watching it will warm your heart.

In the video, answering a journalist in Hindi, who had presumably asked her about her future plans, Janhvi says, “Ji, mujhe abhi pata nahi. Main abhi school mein padhai kar rahi hoon” with a thick accent. It is then that Sridevi intervenes and after telling the journalist not to make Janhvi speak in Hindi goes on to imitate her daughter.

Watch the video here.

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak will release this year.

