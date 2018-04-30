Follow Us:
Monday, April 30, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Sridevi imitating her daughter Janhvi Kapoor in this old video will warm your heart

An old video of Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor have resurfaced and watching it will warm your heart. In the video, Janhvi answers a question of a journalist in Hindi but with a thick accent. Sridevi then goes on to imitate her daughter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 30, 2018 11:39:25 pm
sridevi, sridevi Janhvi kapoor, Janhvi kapoor interview, sridevi imitating Janhvi kapoor, indian express, indian express news Although it has been a while since Sridevi passed away, the news is still hard to come to terms with. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

It has been a while since celebrated Bollywood actor Sridevi has passed away, but it is still difficult to come to terms with it. Now, while her daughter Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut in  Dhadak, an old video of both of them have resurfaced and watching it will warm your heart.

In the video, answering a journalist in Hindi, who had presumably asked her about her future plans,  Janhvi says, “Ji, mujhe abhi pata nahi. Main abhi school mein padhai kar rahi hoon” with a thick accent. It is then that Sridevi intervenes and after telling the journalist not to make  Janhvi  speak in Hindi goes on to imitate her daughter.

 

Watch the video here.

 

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak will release this year.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Buzzing Now