WATCH: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s experience with an auto driver in Delhi will fill you with wisdom

A spiritual teacher and humanitarian leader, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is considered to be an ambassador of peace. Narrating a heartfelt experience while travelling in an auto in Delhi, the Art of Living founder shared an amusing incident on his Facebook handle in an animated video. With a beautiful message, his story sheds light on the auto driver’s wisdom.

The man refused to take money and said, “One driver cannot take money from another driver.” Not only does it show his humility, but also his cleverness. Towards the end, Ravi Shankar said, ”We should talk to everyone, including our help, drivers, maids and servants… sit with them for satsang and meditation so that they can also blossom.” Shared on May 12, the 2.55-minute video has garnered more than 5,70,000 views so far and about 8 thousand people have shared it.

