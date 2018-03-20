Latest News
Video: ‘Sri Lanka man’s’ naagin dance after Dinesh Karthik hit last ball sixer against Bangladesh goes viral

Celebrations took the form of memes of Dinesh Karthik and as savage burns served by Indian Twitter users making jibes on Bangladesh cricket team's infamous 'naagin dance'. And now, it is a video of a man, apparently from Sri Lanka, doing the dance that has gone viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 20, 2018 11:45 am
dinesh karthik nidahas trophy 2018, dinesh karthik sixer, dinesh karthik naagin dance, naagin dance bangaldesh cricket, naagin dance by sri lanka fan, sri lanka fan naagin dance viral video after India wins, Indian Express, Indian Express news Dinesh Karthik’s last ball sixer when India needed five runs off the last ball to win the match helped the men in blue clinch the trophy. (Source: Ganesh Kolape/YouTube)

It seems the Internet is not yet ready to forget the dramatic Nidahas Trophy 2018 match that Indian cricket team won by defeating Bangladesh. Dinesh Karthik’s last ball sixer when India needed five runs off the last ball to win the match helped the men in blue clinch the trophy. On social media, the celebrations took the form of memes of Karthik or as the Internet called him ‘DK Boss’ and as savage burns by Indian Twitter users making jibes on Bangladesh cricket team’s infamous ‘naagin dance’. And now, it is a video of a man, apparently from Sri Lanka, doing the dance that has gone viral.

