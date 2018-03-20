Video: ‘Sri Lanka man’s’ naagin dance after Dinesh Karthik hit last ball sixer against Bangladesh goes viral

Dinesh Karthik’s last ball sixer when India needed five runs off the last ball to win the match helped the men in blue clinch the trophy. (Source: Ganesh Kolape/YouTube) Dinesh Karthik’s last ball sixer when India needed five runs off the last ball to win the match helped the men in blue clinch the trophy. (Source: Ganesh Kolape/YouTube)

It seems the Internet is not yet ready to forget the dramatic Nidahas Trophy 2018 match that Indian cricket team won by defeating Bangladesh. Dinesh Karthik’s last ball sixer when India needed five runs off the last ball to win the match helped the men in blue clinch the trophy. On social media, the celebrations took the form of memes of Karthik or as the Internet called him ‘DK Boss’ and as savage burns by Indian Twitter users making jibes on Bangladesh cricket team’s infamous ‘naagin dance’. And now, it is a video of a man, apparently from Sri Lanka, doing the dance that has gone viral.

ALSO READ | Twitter abuzz with Dinesh Karthik memes, ‘naagin dance’ jokes following India’s dramatic win over Bangladesh

Watch the video here.

Did you like the video? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd