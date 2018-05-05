VIDEO: Sports reporter SMACKS man with microphone for groping her LIVE on-air

The journalist’s reaction was provoked by a supporter’s action from behind. (Source: News Seeker/YouTube) The journalist’s reaction was provoked by a supporter’s action from behind. (Source: News Seeker/YouTube)

A journalist in Mexico, while reporting a football match, lashed out at a fan on live television after accusing him of groping her. The sports reporter named Maria Fernanda Mora was reporting a match outside the Guadalajara stadium. While discussing Guadalajara’s win over Toronto FC in the CONCACAF Champions League on April 26, Mora, she picked out two fans to join her for a discussion.

ALSO READ | #MeToo: Women and men flood social media with stories of sexual abuse

However, she was soon surrounded by many sports buffs jumping and hooting around her. After some time, the journalist suddenly reacted and whacked a man behind her with the mic. A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media, where one can see the entire event unfold on-air.

ALSO READ | The #MeToo women share their experiences

According to The Sun, the journalist’s reaction was provoked by a supporter pinching her from behind. Later on, she also took to Twitter to explain the incident.

Watch the video here:

In her tweet, she wrote that what happened to her happens to thousands of women everyday. The difference with her was that it happened during live television and she decided to defend herself, as quoted by a news company report.

A la opinión pública Tras los hechos del pasado 26 de abril en La Minerva. pic.twitter.com/9cgJJOhlWl — Maria Fernanda Mora (@marifermora90) April 30, 2018

What do you think of the entire fiasco? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd