WATCH: This spoof video hilariously pokes fun at ‘Every Late Night Talk Show Ever’

Late night American talk shows often have a certain set pattern or general formula. Sadly, the concept has made most reality shows quite similar to one another. Playing on the same lines, comedy group Smosh rolled out a hilarious spoof video combining the features of shows conducted by popular hosts such as Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallo, Stephen Colbert and others.

Titled ‘Every Late Night Show Ever‘, the 4.57-minute video features a host named Jimmy Whiteguy who starts off by talking to the audience and then shifts the attention to the “racially diverse band”. Wondering what the video summarised? Give it a watch here.

Watch the video here:

