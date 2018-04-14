Presents Latest News

WATCH: This spoof video hilariously pokes fun at ‘Every Late Night Talk Show Ever’

Titled 'Every Late Night Show Ever', the 4.57-minute video features a host named Jimmy Whiteguy who starts off by talking to the audience and then shifts the attention to the "racially diverse band". Give it a watch here.

spoof talk show,funny talk shows, spoof of talk show, Jimmy Kimmel spoof show, funny viral videos, viral video, indian express, indian express news Targetting American talk shows, this spoof video is quite an eye-opener. (Source: Smosh/YouTube)
Late night American talk shows often have a certain set pattern or general formula. Sadly, the concept has made most reality shows quite similar to one another. Playing on the same lines, comedy group Smosh rolled out a hilarious spoof video combining the features of shows conducted by popular hosts such as Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallo, Stephen Colbert and others.

Watch the video here:

 

What do you think of the spoof video? Tell us in the comments below.

