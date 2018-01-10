SPOILER ALERT! This spoof on a scene from ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is Internet’s new favourite

This ‘Last Jedi’ video will make you forget the original scene. (Source: Huxley Berg Studios/YouTube) This ‘Last Jedi’ video will make you forget the original scene. (Source: Huxley Berg Studios/YouTube)

Are you a Star Wars fan? Well, Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit the screens in 2017, and impressed many cinema lovers. However, a spoof on a key scene from the film recently surfaced online and it is breaking the Internet. The Huxley Berg Studios is a popular platform on YouTube dedicated to recreating trailers or popular scenes of movies that have a huge fanbase. They mostly target superhero and sci-fi movies that involve heavy special effects and recreate them using LEGO blocks.

The channel posted the clip of the throne room scene from The Last Jedi featuring Rey, Kylo Ren and Supreme Leader Snoke. Want to judge the accuracy of the viral spoof video? Play the original trailer and then watch the LEGO version. It’s hard not to get impressed!

Watch the video here.

The video had generated more than 6,00,000 views on YouTube, at the time of writing. “Well your channel is gonna blow up! Congrats man!” said one of the viewers. “Amazing, not a lot of Lego animators can do this, it’s what makes you a formidable and unique Lego animator,” said another.

In case, you haven’t seen the original movie scene, compare the two videos here.

