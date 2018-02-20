  • Associate Sponsor
VIDEO: Spider-Man leaves customers bewildered with his dance moves on ‘Take On Me’

Wondering whether superheroes can dance? Check out this amazing video in which a person dressed in a Spider-Man costume started dancing in the middle of a store to the popular track 'Take On Me' by A-ha.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Updated: February 20, 2018 7:58 pm
spiderman dances in supermarket, supermarket spiderman dance, crazy dances moves by spiderman, dancing spiderman, spiderman dancing in public Ever wondered if superheroes could dance? This video is your answer. (Source: Ghetto Spider/YouTube)
Superheroes can fight, and also save an entire planet… But, do they know how to dance? Seems like this Spider-Man sure does. In a video, which has gone viral on social media, a person was spotted in a Spider-Man costume who shook a leg to the popular track Take On Me by A-ha, right in the middle of a shopping store

Syncing the moves with the beats of the track, he impressed onlookers with his dance moves, and most people couldn’t stop raving about the extraordinary performance. While the video was shared by a person named Lokivy on Twitter, it is actually of a person who goes by the name of Ghetto Spider on YouTube.

Watch the video here:

