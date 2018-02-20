VIDEO: Spider-Man leaves customers bewildered with his dance moves on ‘Take On Me’

Ever wondered if superheroes could dance? This video is your answer. (Source: Ghetto Spider/YouTube) Ever wondered if superheroes could dance? This video is your answer. (Source: Ghetto Spider/YouTube)

Superheroes can fight, and also save an entire planet… But, do they know how to dance? Seems like this Spider-Man sure does. In a video, which has gone viral on social media, a person was spotted in a Spider-Man costume who shook a leg to the popular track Take On Me by A-ha, right in the middle of a shopping store.

Syncing the moves with the beats of the track, he impressed onlookers with his dance moves, and most people couldn’t stop raving about the extraordinary performance. While the video was shared by a person named Lokivy on Twitter, it is actually of a person who goes by the name of Ghetto Spider on YouTube.

this really happened pic.twitter.com/dYGHwzMYoc — mille batson (@lokivy) February 16, 2018

Watch the video here:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd