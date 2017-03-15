VIDEO: Beware! If you’re scared of spiders, don’t watch this video

Spider Scare! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Spider Scare! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Spiders are creepy crawlies with eight legs and fangs that inject venom. Many people are so scared of spiders that they can’t stand the insect in front of them, just like Ron was afraid of spiders in the Harry Potter series. A pest control group witnessed a scary view while cleaning a client’s roof.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Man and kitten play the piano and create music together – cuteness overload!

Brisbane-based Auswise Pest Control came across an enormous Grey Huntsman spider. Sharing their experience, they posted a video on Facebook and wrote: “While doing a termite inspection today, I came across this especially large Grey Huntsman spider (Holconia immanis) keeping her watchful eyes on a recently hatched egg case with the hatchlings staying close by. I was able to get in close and blew them a kiss. If spiders make you squeamish, don’t press play..you have been warned!!”

Watch the video here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd