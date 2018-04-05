Presents Latest News

WATCH: Spectacular truck crash video goes viral; Tweeple can’t stop cracking jokes

A loaded semi-trailer can be seen crashing into a pedestrian overpass near Montreal, Canada. The freak accident took place when the container of the truck was lifted up while the driver drove through Highway 40 in Repentigny.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: April 5, 2018 6:37:08 pm
accident video, truck crash video, canada truck crash video, semi trailer crash video, canada semi trailer crash video, viral video, indian express People couldn’t figure out how the driver did not realise the container was lifted up. (Source: CBCMontreal/Twitter)
Related News

In a jaw-dropping moment captured on camera, a loaded semi-trailer can be seen crashing into a pedestrian overpass near Montreal, Canada. The freak accident took place when the container of the truck was lifted up. As the driver drove through the Highway 40 in Repentigny, it slammed with the bride over the road as it was raised higher than it could pass. It is not clear if the driver was aware of the raised container or if it was a mechanical glitch.

According to CBC, Canada, the crash led to the closing of highway’s eastbound lanes between Brien and Larochelle boulevards. It led to a major traffic jam during the rush hour. Luckily, no one was injured in the crash involving the trailer that was transporting corn seeds.

Watch the video here.

 

The spectacular video shot by the driver quickly went viral and many couldn’t stop cracking jokes and reacting to it in wonder.

“The ministry added that proposed reforms to the Highway Safety Code include a study on whether a warning light should be put inside the cab of large trucks to signal if their semi-trailer is raised,” the report also read.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Apr 05: Latest News