WATCH: Spectacular truck crash video goes viral; Tweeple can’t stop cracking jokes

In a jaw-dropping moment captured on camera, a loaded semi-trailer can be seen crashing into a pedestrian overpass near Montreal, Canada. The freak accident took place when the container of the truck was lifted up. As the driver drove through the Highway 40 in Repentigny, it slammed with the bride over the road as it was raised higher than it could pass. It is not clear if the driver was aware of the raised container or if it was a mechanical glitch.

According to CBC, Canada, the crash led to the closing of highway’s eastbound lanes between Brien and Larochelle boulevards. It led to a major traffic jam during the rush hour. Luckily, no one was injured in the crash involving the trailer that was transporting corn seeds.

Watch the video here.

A stretch of Highway 40 in Repentigny is closed after the back of a semi-trailer truck carrying canola seed slammed into a pedestrian overpass. pic.twitter.com/Gh2cXvLGlt — CBC Montreal (@CBCMontreal) April 4, 2018

The spectacular video shot by the driver quickly went viral and many couldn’t stop cracking jokes and reacting to it in wonder.

“The ministry added that proposed reforms to the Highway Safety Code include a study on whether a warning light should be put inside the cab of large trucks to signal if their semi-trailer is raised,” the report also read.

