WATCH: This Spanish, English and Hindi cover of ‘Despacito’ is the best thing you will hear today

Spanish pop artist Luis Fonsi’s single Despacito has become quite a sensation since it released earlier this year. The song has nearly 2 billion views on Youtube at the time of writing and its popularity is growing with every passing day. Much like all hit songs, mash-ups and covers of the songs were bound to happen, and they did. There have been countless covers all across the globe, but it is the one back from home that has really won our hearts.
The cover by Srushti Barlewar is extremely melodious but makes it stand apart is the fact that she sung it in three different languages – Spanish, English and Hindi. She also wrote the Hindi lyrics, and needless to say they all fit in just perfectly.
And in case you want to hear the original song (one more time), here is the video.
