Video: Sourav Ganguly dancing like there’s no tomorrow will make your day

Sourav Ganguly getting his groove mode on at a club. (Source: FB Live/YouTube) Sourav Ganguly getting his groove mode on at a club. (Source: FB Live/YouTube)

Remember the iconic moment when a jubiliant Sourav Ganguly decided to take his shirt off after India’s victory over England in 2002 Nat West Trophy Final? If you are a true fan, you definitely do. But this time, it is another video of Ganguly, lovingly called by friends and fans as dada, that is going viral. The former Indian cricket team captain was seen letting his hair down and getting his groove on at a club. In a not so often seen avatar, Ganguly was seen having fun while dancing along with his friends in a video that is now going viral. While we aren’t really sure of when the video is from, the YouTube channel FB Live uploaded the clip on May 9, 2018.

It makes for a fun, heartening watch, nevertheless. Watch the video here.

So, are you one of us now, hoping for more such fun videos of dada to pop up on your timeline? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

