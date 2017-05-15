WATCH: Comedian Sorabh Pant thinks politics is the most entertaining thing on Indian TV

Sorabh Pant even refers to a Game of Thrones plot twist too in TN politics, among other shows like Big Bang Theory, Prison Break etc.(Source: Sorabh Pant/YouTube) Sorabh Pant even refers to a Game of Thrones plot twist too in TN politics, among other shows like Big Bang Theory, Prison Break etc.(Source: Sorabh Pant/YouTube)

Ever since the Sasikala-Paneerselvam political chaos that followed late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s death, and the consequent election of Edappadi K Palaniswami as the current CM, the state’s politics has been nothing less than a confusing case of revolving doors, drama and suspense. Taking a hilarious dig on the political affairs of state and Indian politics in general, stand-up comic Sorabh Pant’s latest video is an absolute laugh riot! The video shows Pant starting off by dropping a brutal truth bomb — “The most entertaining thing on Indian TV is our politics.” Also, to spice it up a little, the comedian even refers to a Game of Thrones plot twist too in TN politics, among other shows like Big Bang Theory, Prison Break, etc.

Watch the video here to find out for yourself.

