Sonu Nigam’s ode to demonetisation through parody of Bollywood songs will leave you in splits

Demonetisation found a lot of us standing in long, never-ending queues that lead to banks and ATMs. As much as the prime minister’s decision took a hit on many of our lives, many came forward to make light of the situation because a little humour has never really done us too much harm. Following the same lines, Sonu Nigam recently decided to give ‘demonetisation’ a fitting ode, Bollywood style. From Arjit Singh’s Gerua to Kailash Kher’s Allah ke bande, at a recent awards show, Nigam decided to make a funny mash-up parody of Bollywood songs while taking a dig on demonetisation.

Watch the video here.

